 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $240,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $240,000

  • Updated

AWESOME FIX-UP OPPORTUNITY! This property has lots of potential. You can move into the Main 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath 1358 sq ft home, then renovate and rent out the rear 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 756 sq ft rear guest house. Or you can keep the current main home's current tenant for $1000 a month, then fix up and live in the rear home. Short term rental, or any combination you can think of. Both structures are on separate electric meters. Rear guest home will need repairs and possible updates before residing or leasing. Sold ''as is'' for cash or hard money only. Do not disturb tenant!! Call agent with any questions.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News