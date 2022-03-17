 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $244,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $244,000

This Double Wide 5 bedrooms/3 full baths home on a large lot is move in ready! Open floor plan, formal dining area, large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Large Roman tub in master suite with split bedroom plan. One covered carport with concrete driveway. Large cul-de-sac lot for pool and spa. Well established subdivision is close to medical facilities, shopping and sporting events. Come visit, this private back yard is perfect for entertaining! Don't miss this.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News