5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $253,000

Take a look at this charming 5 bedrooms home! Come inside to discover a renovated interior w/fresh paint, well-maintained tile flooring, a bright living room, & a dining area with backyard access. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, ample counter space, a gas stove, & an island w/breakfast bar. Primary bedroom has a closet & a powder room. Bonus room has a separate entry ideal for a guest room or a hobby room. The large backyard has endless landscape possibilities & offers a covered patio & a built-in grill, making it perfect for hosting barbecues. You need to see it. Book a showing today!