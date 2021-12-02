 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $255,000

Unique single family home that is currently renting as two separate units with private yards and covered patios for both units. One unit is 900 sq ft with 3 bed, 1 bath and second unit is 750 sq ft with 2 bed, 1 bath. Both units feature exposed beams and lots of window light. Two covered parking spaces and additional uncovered parking space. Laundry room located outside for both tenants. All utilities separately metered. Located at the end of a street with privacy and no through traffic.

