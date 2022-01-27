 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $258,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $258,000

Take a look at this charming 5 bedrooms home! Come inside to discover a renovated interior w/fresh paint, well-maintained tile flooring, a bright living room, & a dining area with backyard access. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, ample counter space, a gas stove, & an island w/breakfast bar. Primary bedroom has a closet & a powder room. Bonus room has a separate entry ideal for a guest room or a hobby room. The large backyard has endless landscape possibilities & offers a covered patio & a built-in grill, making it perfect for hosting barbecues. You need to see it. Book a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News