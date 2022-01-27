Take a look at this charming 5 bedrooms home! Come inside to discover a renovated interior w/fresh paint, well-maintained tile flooring, a bright living room, & a dining area with backyard access. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, ample counter space, a gas stove, & an island w/breakfast bar. Primary bedroom has a closet & a powder room. Bonus room has a separate entry ideal for a guest room or a hobby room. The large backyard has endless landscape possibilities & offers a covered patio & a built-in grill, making it perfect for hosting barbecues. You need to see it. Book a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $258,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tenants say out-of-town buyers have forced them out of a midtown complex that used to have affordable rents for older residents on fixed incomes. Flipping senior apartments "may be legal, but it's certainly not moral," says housing advocate.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange is moving into a large, new space on Tucson's north side later this year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Amazon bought 51 acres of vacant land for a new distribution center in Tucson for $7.4 million.
- Updated
The Arizona Court of Appeals slapped down the state Senate's efforts to withhold about 1,100 documents from its audit of the 2020 presidential election.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After Tino's Pizza founder died, the family is ready to "retire that legacy and let it live as the beautiful thing that it was.”
- Updated
Located on a 500-acre ranch, Singing Wind Bookshop opened in 1974 south of Tucson. It still stocks America’s largest collection of Southwest literature.
- Updated
The 48-year-old victim was seen walking to the apartment complex's courtyard, wounded, after the fight.
- Updated
Cochise County symbolizes the country's struggles with COVID-19. With schools closing and hospitals overfilling, elected officials rejected COVID-19 grant money, citing their own research.
- Updated
Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage. Tucson's swap meet is currently accepting applications from food truck owners and are in search of a variety of cuisines.