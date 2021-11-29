Take a look at this charming 5 bedrooms home! Come inside to discover a renovated interior w/fresh paint, well-maintained tile flooring, a bright living room, & a dining area with backyard access. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, ample counter space, a gas stove, & an island w/breakfast bar. Primary bedroom has a closet & a powder room. Bonus room has a separate entry ideal for a guest room or a hobby room. The large backyard has endless landscape possibilities & offers a covered patio & a built-in grill, making it perfect for hosting barbecues. You need to see it. Book a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $262,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
- Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.
- Updated
The "diverging diamond" interchange can handle a higher volume of traffic.
- Updated
A new investigation by The Arizona Republic and a new report analyzing the Maricopa County election "audit" reveal the harsh truth: It had ill intent, was ill-conceived and was carried out badly.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pair of ranches and a ghost town will be conserved for wildlife and recreation under separate deals brokered earlier this month by nonprofit land trusts.
A woman was killed and a man was injured after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Tucson's southeast side.
- Updated
Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse has announced he hopes to further pursue an education there.