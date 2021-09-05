 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

Wonderful Southwest Tucson home just the market. This spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a cul-de-sac with a large backyard containing fruit trees and an herb garden with room for a pool. This backyard is ready to be transformed into a beautiful oasis. The HVAC system has been upgraded, roof has been replaced in the past few years, the solar panels are owned and will save hundreds of dollars a year! Also, plenty of room for an RV. Come see it today!

