Beautiful fully remodeled Ranch style home ready to become your own! This great home has a tasteful color palate, charming stucco exterior, & low maintenance landscaping. It also boasts a beautiful white kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, a sparkling backsplash, & cabinets galore for the chef at home. You also get bright recessed lighting through out, gorgeous wood like herringbone flooring, fresh carpet, & fans in every room. You'll also get an indoor laundry room, plenty of natural light through the skylights, and a double living room for the family to enjoy. The master has been extended for extra comfort, has a walk in closet, and also an oasis of a bathroom for the proud owners. On the exterior you have a large backyard with block fence, a large storage, & a shaded porch.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Four restaurant venues are coming to downtown Tucson, including one in the old Cafe Poca Cosa space and an indoor playground.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.