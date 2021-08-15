 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

Beautiful fully remodeled Ranch style home ready to become your own! This great home has a tasteful color palate, charming stucco exterior, & low maintenance landscaping. It also boasts a beautiful white kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, a sparkling backsplash, & cabinets galore for the chef at home. You also get bright recessed lighting through out, gorgeous wood like herringbone flooring, fresh carpet, & fans in every room. You'll also get an indoor laundry room, plenty of natural light through the skylights, and a double living room for the family to enjoy. The master has been extended for extra comfort, has a walk in closet, and also an oasis of a bathroom for the proud owners. On the exterior you have a large backyard with block fence, a large storage, & a shaded porch.

