5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000

Highly desired centrally located five bedroom two full bathroom with additional room. Over 2,000 SqFt. Walking through the home you will find a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Equipped new roof ( 1 year old), AC ( 3 years old), electrical 200 amp upgrade. This property has been freshly painted the interior and exterior. One bathroom was renovated. Home sits on a large lot with lots of potential. Spacious backyard with storage shed. Near many trendy restaurants, local grocery stores and so much more! Schedule your showing today!

