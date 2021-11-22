 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

Amazing remodeled home with guest house.. Main house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.. Guest home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.. Both houses are completely remodeled featuring all new cabinets, appliances, granite countertops.. come see this beautiful property today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News