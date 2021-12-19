 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

  • Updated

Rare find with incredible income potential! Large .34 acre lot with house & a guest house! Main house 1706 SQ.FT. with 4 bedroom/2 bath plus a den has tile everywhere except 3 bedrooms. 836 SQ.FT. Guest house has a living room off kitchen and a bedroom & bath. Great mountain views from the back patio and yard. All appliances and hot tub sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News