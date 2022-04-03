5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000

Check out this beautiful Picture Rocks home boasting a large 5 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan of more than 2000 square feet! Freshly updated with new paint and granite countertops. This home has a spectacular view of the desert with the perfect spot to watch the sunsets. This property has a well share and plenty of room for gardening or livestock if desired. The roof was replaced last year. This is the perfect spot for a ranch oasis with plenty of room for whatever you desire inside and out!