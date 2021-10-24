 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom / 2 bathroom home. Recently updated Kitchen cabinets and flooring, Solar Panels, Very inviting floorplan with master bedroom suite on lower level for privacy and convenience. Open floorplan with great room off kitchen that makes a perfect layout for entertaining and a big lot with covered porch for relaxing outdoors!Great Location close to DMAFB, I-10, schools and many more.

