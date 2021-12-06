 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,000

This Eastside home sits in a highly desirable quiet neighborhood, Great location, beautiful curb appeal. Easy access to anywhere. This home has so much potential, great bones. Mature citrus trees, huge driveway with tons of parking. room for your RV and beyond. Huge laundry room with lots of storage. The bonus room has its own entrance, great for home office. Spacious backyard with fenced in pool to enjoy all year round. Low care front & back yard. The beautiful Mountain views surround this spacious home. With some interior/exterior repairs needed, this home will be a forever home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News