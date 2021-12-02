 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,000

Fully renovated home ready to call your own!This Ranch style beauty is in a corner lot, in the desired Terra Del Sol neighborhood. The exterior has great curb appeal with low maintenance yard, gravel, & fresh coat of paint. On the inside you get lots of natural light from the skylights, recessed lighting, & new double pane windows. The home has gorgeous wood like ceramic flooring throughout. The open concept allows the living room to be ample for the family to enjoy. You also have a separate dining area with an incredible chandelier. That Segway's into a gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, granite, & backsplash for the chef. You get a convenient indoor laundry room; & five big BR with new fans, carpet, & walk-in closets. The master bedroom also boasts its own private oasis of a bathroom

