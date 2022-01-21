BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Prestigious community of The Canyons. A unique opportunity to own a residence in one of the finest communities in the Southwest. Surrounded by nature and the beauty of the sonoran desert, we present a luxury single story with 4968 sq ft of luxury living space. This home is offering four bedrooms all which are ensuits plus an office/studio. Breathtaking city and mountain views,walls of windows, floor to ceiling glass, spectacular outdoor space that will feature two seperate patios that flow from inside out. A picturesque backdrop features a pool and spa that will overlook the dramatic Tucson skyline all while being nestled in the lush natural desert setting for the utmost privacy.Ranged priced $3,999,999-$4,500,000 Estimated completion 1~1~2023
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,999,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As of Sunday night, the Pac-12 had not taken any disciplinary action against either coach.
I wonder if any of my readers have thought about this. Why did you get the 2022 cost-of-living increase in your January Social Security checks…
- Updated
Your guide to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area: We'll tell you about shuttles through the canyon, if pets are allowed, where to see water after rain falls in Tucson, and more.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Amazon bought 51 acres of vacant land for a new distribution center in Tucson for $7.4 million.
- Updated
The attorney general's office is threatening to prosecute — and seek to jail — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs if she follows through with plan to temporarily take an online portal for candidate petition signatures offline for updating.
- Updated
Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe is Tucson's new brunch spot. Their bright decor commands as much attention, and brings as much joy, as their inventive menu, with items like tamale-stuffed poblanos alongside traditional pancakes.
- Updated
Pac-12 rules prohibit coaches from publicly commenting about officiating.
- Updated
A midtown Tucson intersection was closed for several hours on Wednesday after a 29-year-old man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle made threats.
- Updated
The GOP-led committee voted, with Democrats opposed, to make teaching about racism illegal if done in certain ways.
- Updated
State has required quality testing of marijuana sold in dispensaries since November 2020.