 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,999,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,999,000

  • Updated

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Prestigious community of The Canyons. A unique opportunity to own a residence in one of the finest communities in the Southwest. Surrounded by nature and the beauty of the sonoran desert, we present a luxury single story with 4968 sq ft of luxury living space. This home is offering four bedrooms all which are ensuits plus an office/studio. Breathtaking city and mountain views,walls of windows, floor to ceiling glass, spectacular outdoor space that will feature two seperate patios that flow from inside out. A picturesque backdrop features a pool and spa that will overlook the dramatic Tucson skyline all while being nestled in the lush natural desert setting for the utmost privacy.Ranged priced $3,999,999-$4,500,000 Estimated completion 1~1~2023

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News