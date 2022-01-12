 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,999,999

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Prestigious community of The Canyons. A unique opportunity to own a residence in one of the finest communities in the Southwest. Surrounded by nature and the beauty of the sonoran desert, we present a luxury single story with 4968 sq ft of luxury living space. This home is offering four bedrooms all which are ensuits plus an office/studio. Breathtaking city and mountain views,walls of windows, floor to ceiling glass, spectacular outdoor space that will feature two seperate patios that flow from inside out. A picturesque backdrop features a pool and spa that will overlook the dramatic Tucson skyline all while being nestled in the lush natural desert setting for the utmost privacy.Ranged priced $3,999,999-$4,500,000 Estimated completion 1~1~2023

