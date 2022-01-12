BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Prestigious community of The Canyons. A unique opportunity to own a residence in one of the finest communities in the Southwest. Surrounded by nature and the beauty of the sonoran desert, we present a luxury single story with 4968 sq ft of luxury living space. This home is offering four bedrooms all which are ensuits plus an office/studio. Breathtaking city and mountain views,walls of windows, floor to ceiling glass, spectacular outdoor space that will feature two seperate patios that flow from inside out. A picturesque backdrop features a pool and spa that will overlook the dramatic Tucson skyline all while being nestled in the lush natural desert setting for the utmost privacy.Ranged priced $3,999,999-$4,500,000 Estimated completion 1~1~2023
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,999,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: This 410-unit apartment complex built on Tucson's east side in the 1970s has sold for $65.5 million.
- Updated
HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival organizers are working on new dates for Jon Batiste and jazz legend Herb Alpert, who both pulled out of the 2022 festival on Monday.
- Updated
More people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona on Jan. 3, 2022 than any other day on record. Meanwhile, the omicron variant has established dominance.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: In the works since last April, Guadalajara's Mexican restaurant is open in Marana, serving its classic dishes.
- Updated
In April, Iturralde — a 6-foot-4-inch pitcher and catcher on the varsity as a sophomore — was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer.
- Updated
Tucsonan Allona Mulkey was crowned Ms. Arizona 2022 last October. Now, she's headed to Las Vegas in February to compete with nearly 50 other competitors for the national title of "United States of America's Ms."
- Updated
The 20-year-old victim was attempting to cross Valencia Road from south to north when he was struck by a red 1995 Ford F150 on Saturday morning.
- Updated
New work on the border wall could include filling in gaps in the wall, revegetating scraped ground, adding small wildlife passages and flood control measures.
- Updated
In 2021, Tucson saw 93 homicides, breaking the record for most slayings in a year.