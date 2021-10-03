5 BED | 3 FULL BATH | FULLY REMODELED | TWO PRIMARY BEDROOMS - Rare find! Don't wait to view this open floor plan, ideal for entertaining and multi-generational living. Great Room perfect for large furniture & that 85' TV. Spacious kitchen, w/ SS appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and large eat-in area. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout, travertine tile flooring in all living areas, hall & baths. This home offers two primary bedrooms with en-suites, one primary boats large walk-in closet. Pool and activity sized yard with artificial turf provides ample room for entertaining. New HVAC 7/2019, tankless water heater and new windows rounded out this full remodel. Great eastside location with easy access to I-10, Amazon, DMAFB, medical, shopping & dinning.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.
- Updated
The rare succulent is limited in numbers and faces threats including drought, wildfires, plant collectors and a proposed copper mine.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
"It is more than we receive on vaccines, masks, border issues, refugees,'' says spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey. "This tops the level of constituent interest those issues have.''
- Updated
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.
- Updated
Colbert's remarks about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came during a monologue discussing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill that is facing criticism by the Tucson native.
- Updated
Fernando Ledezma ran across Interstate 10 to save child.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. Friday on I-10 near Tangerine Road
- Updated
Things to do this month (October 2021) in Tucson, Arizona include Halloween events, fall celebrations, Tucson Meet Yourself, live music, shopping, car shows and more.
- Updated
The 40-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Banner University Medical Center.