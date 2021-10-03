 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

5 BED | 3 FULL BATH | FULLY REMODELED | TWO PRIMARY BEDROOMS - Rare find! Don't wait to view this open floor plan, ideal for entertaining and multi-generational living. Great Room perfect for large furniture & that 85' TV. Spacious kitchen, w/ SS appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and large eat-in area. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout, travertine tile flooring in all living areas, hall & baths. This home offers two primary bedrooms with en-suites, one primary boats large walk-in closet. Pool and activity sized yard with artificial turf provides ample room for entertaining. New HVAC 7/2019, tankless water heater and new windows rounded out this full remodel. Great eastside location with easy access to I-10, Amazon, DMAFB, medical, shopping & dinning.

