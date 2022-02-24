 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Updated 5 bedroom, 2 bath mid-century modern home, conveniently located near Williams Center. The walled-in, front covered patio offers privacy and a great view of the mountains. Recent upgrades include: new carpeting throughout, new kitchen cabinets, appliances, and quartz countertops. Livingroom has arched fireplace and large windows with mountain views. Backyard is beautifully landscaped featuring a Mexican lime tree, a passion fruit vine, and a mature mulberry tree, as well as a covered patio, drip irrigation, and landscaped lighting. This home is truly move-in ready and waiting for you!

