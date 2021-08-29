 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $305,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $305,000

5 bedroom 3 bath split level home. Vinyl flooring throughout. Living room, family room, large kitchen, split bedrooms, 3 full baths. No HOA Corner lot backing to alley. Double gate access to back yard for easy RV storage. Extended length attached two car garage.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News