5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $309,900
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $309,900

Absolutely stunning 2 - story home built in 2018 has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a loft! Enter through the foyer into the open floor plan that flows from the dining area, kitchen, to the great room. The kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, modern cabinets, and an island breakfast bar. The loft provides extra room that can be used as a second great room or play space. The primary bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bath that features double vanity, walk-in shower, and walk- in closet. Enjoy Arizona's beautiful sunset views from your very own backyard. Make this your dream home!

