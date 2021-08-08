 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

Wonderful East side location! Completely remodeled 5 bedroom 2 bath. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counters, SS Appliances, gas range and new cabinetry. Elegant master suite with spacious bathroom features dual vanities tub/shower and huge walk-in closet. All new flooring, baseboards, doors, dual pane windows, lighting, ceiling fans, water heaters and newer HVAC. Newly painted exterior and interior, re-coated roof and freshly landscaped with decorative rock. Large backyard with plenty of potential. Covered carport and No HOA!

