5 bedroom 3 bath split level home. Vinyl flooring throughout. Living room, family room, large kitchen, split bedrooms, 3 full baths. No HOA Corner lot backing to alley. Double gate access to back yard for easy RV storage. Extended length attached two car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.