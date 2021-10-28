 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

This roomy 5 bedroom 3 bath home has two separate living rooms, open kitchen w/ large pantry/storage & a BIG backyard with a custom built gazebo! Entertaining at it's BEST! Extra outdoor storage shed and a rolling gate to the back alley. Washer & dryer stay. Low maintenance front & backyard. Plenty of parking with the spacious driveway. All new insulation & drywall throughout the home. All new paint inside & out, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, all new bathroom vanities, plumbing, new back sliding glass door & new front door. No HOA. Home Warranty covered for a full year & Move in Ready! What are you waiting for? Come Home SWEET Home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News