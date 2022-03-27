 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $317,900

Absolutely Beautiful Home near Lakeside. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home with additional mother in law quarters. Open floorplan with living & dining room featuring fireplace. Open kitchen features SS appliances, plenty of cabinets & granite countertops, updated fixtures throughout, freshly painted interior & exterior. Baths feature showers with tile surround. Dual pane widows, huge storage in rear yard, interior laundry room, beautiful mountain views. Close to Lakeside & Lincoln park, playground & basketball Courts. This One Is A Must See!

