5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,900

Beautiful must see property. 4 bed 2 bath main home with huge open floor plan living area with tons of space and stunning kitchen. Property includes a casita with a bathroom and a separate 300 square foot man cave/she shed that could easily be another massive bedroom or converted into another living space. Great finishes throughout. Definitely a must see property.

