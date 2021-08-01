 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Hard to find opportunity in Rita Ranch/Vail area! This home has 5bedrooms with 2.5 baths and can accommodate any size family!! Four bedrooms are in the top floor with one downstairs that you could also convert into a den or office. Strategically located within five minutes of elementary school, middle school, high school, dining, shopping, entertainment, and medical facilities!! Seller to give a $4,000 paint and flooring credit with accepted offer.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News