5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Shane Bruce

Professionally renovated 4 bed 2 bath main house plus 1 bed 1 bath guest quarters in the highly desirable Vista Del Sahuaro II subdivision. The main home is 1334 square feet and the guest quarters is 393 sq ft for at total of 1727 square feet of living space!! Home includes all new GE appliances, new duel pane windows, new water heater, new cabinets, new flooring throughout, new back splash, new baseboard trim throughout, new doors, new interior lighting, new paint inside and out, updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer AC and heat pump, indoor laundry area, additional parking in rear large enough to accommodate an RV. The landscaping is very low maintenance and easy to keep up.This home has been renovated with a high degree of care and quality materials. It is not just a low cost turn

