Professionally renovated 4 bed 2 bath main house plus 1 bed 1 bath guest quarters in the highly desirable Vista Del Sahuaro II subdivision. The main home is 1334 square feet and the guest quarters is 393 sq ft for at total of 1727 square feet of living space!! Home includes all new GE appliances, new duel pane windows, new water heater, new cabinets, new flooring throughout, new back splash, new baseboard trim throughout, new doors, new interior lighting, new paint inside and out, updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer AC and heat pump, indoor laundry area, additional parking in rear large enough to accommodate an RV. The landscaping is very low maintenance and easy to keep up.This home has been renovated with a high degree of care and quality materials. It is not just a low cost turn
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Four restaurant venues are coming to downtown Tucson, including one in the old Cafe Poca Cosa space and an indoor playground.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.