Beautifully crafted home shows unparalleled beauty with desert front yard & carport parking. The upgraded interior boasts clean lines in favor of a sleek & modern design. Spacious living room w/picture windows, soothing palette, trending wood-plank tile, stylish light fixtures/ceiling fans, and abundant natural light are features worth mention. The large eat-in kitchen features immaculate white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, pantry, handsome counters, and an island w/breakfast bar. French doors open to the back patio from the dining area. The main bedroom enjoys designer palette, two closets, soft carpet, and its own bathroom. Generous backyard offers a full-length covered patio, a Gazebo, RV gate, a relaxing spa, and vast potential to get creative. You must see it!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000
