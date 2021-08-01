 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $322,000

Gorgeous remodel! Centrally located 5 bedroom 3 bath, Split floor plan. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, SS Appliances, oversized granite island, gas range, & Clean white cabinetry. Large master suite with beautiful tile work in shower double vanity and barn door! All new tile flooring, baseboards, doors, dual pane windows, lighting, ceiling fans, and newer water heater and HVAC. Freshly painted exterior and interior. Huge backyard, ready for your personal touch. Come take a look! *NO HOA! Under 10 minutes to U of A and TMC.

