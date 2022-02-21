 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Awesome 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, newer DR Horton home in desired Midvale Park. 2183sqft with a spacious loft for kids to play, or a good sized home office, an open living area that flows directly into the dining area, and a large kitchen peninsula that doubles as a breakfast bar. Great family neighborhood close to shopping, parks, and schools!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News