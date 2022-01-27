 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,900

Fantastic 5 BR 3 Bath home on Tucson's west side. Unique floorplan has one bedroom and full bath downstairs prefect for guests, students or in-laws. Plenty of room upstairs with four bedrooms, loft and laundry room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the bathrooms has dual vanities and additional storage space. Kitchen features Frigidaire stainless steel gas stove, microwave and dishwasher, modern quartz countertops with a huge island. Brand new plush carpet and fresh paint throughout. Great location near Del Sol Casino, not far from tons of shopping and restaurants as well as I-19 access.

