Our newest community in south-central Tucson is here! Located within minutes of groceries, the Airport, restaurants and much more. A short drive to I10 makes this a prime location. We are located just North of Bilby Rd off of Tucson Boulevard. This DR Horton community will have a wide range of single and two-story floor plans to choose from! You wont want to miss the opportunity to live in this community! Our homes feature open concept layouts and have included features like fully installed drinking water filtration systems, tank-less hot water heaters, finished garages, plus more. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $334,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The restaurant chain sells steakburgers, hot dogs and custard treats. This will be its fourth location in Tucson.
- Updated
Two people were killed when a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak crashed into another vehicle.
- Updated
Tucson police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The water savings from fallowing by farmers along the Colorado River in Southern California will save up to 180,000 acre feet of water.
- Updated
While summer is not Tucson's prime time for restaurant openings, a few standouts such as Janet & Ray's have recently graced our city. Here's a roundup of all the new restaurants in Tucson.
- Updated
The Youniverse Selfie Museum in Tucson, Arizona is celebrating its grand opening on September 15. The selfie museum has nearly 50 handmade photo sets, including horror displays, to help create a lifetime of photographic memories.
- Updated
The Cats lose to the Lumberjacks for the first time since 1932; the UA opens Pac-12 play next week at No. 4 Oregon.
- Updated
Records related to the election review by Cyber Ninjas — the firm Senate Republicans hired — are public, the court held in rejecting lawmakers' effort to keep them secret.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Arizona's current $12.15 an hour minimum wage could climb up to $12.80, based on new state consumer data. Here's what to know.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.