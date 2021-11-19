 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

Adorable well kept 5 bed, 3 full bath home with a 2 car garage is located in the highly desirable gated Vista Montana subdivision. The spaciousness of this 2 story is sure to impress, with an open floor plan and bonus loft space that gives you ample space to create your dream home. This energy efficient property has savings and security, offering an alarm system with smart features, nest style thermostat and solar energy. With the added security of a gated community you can enjoy the community pool and spa, basketball, volleyball court, fitness center, and clubhouse with peace of mind. Minutes away from I-10, DM AFB, Amazon, Raytheon, Target Distribution Center, TIA, and downtown.

