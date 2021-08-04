 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000
Make sure to stop and view this beautiful newer (LGI PALO VERDE PLAN) home before it's gone. This home features 5 Bedroom, 3 Baths, 2,333 Square feet. The seller is leaving the refrigerator, washer and dryer to complete this home for the next buyer. It was just recently built in 2019 and has been hardly lived in. This backyard offers a recently built pergola, artificial grass, landscaping rock and a firepit for those beautiful AZ winter nights.

