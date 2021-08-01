 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,000

Rare Red Brick Large family house, in the heart of Terra Del Sol neighborhood. 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths plus living room and family room, Nice and large kitchen and extra large wash room. 18'' tile throughout with carpet in family room and bedrooms. Split bedroom plan, Living room, has fireplace and home equipped with A/C. Extra Large 2-car garage. Walk your kids to school at Wheeler Elementary, and enjoy family picnics and swimming, right across the street at Tierra de Sol Park.

