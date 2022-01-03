 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,900

Almost new 2019 5/3 home! This home is like new, only two years old. Home has fresh paint and new, plush carpet throughout. Open and airy kitchen has dark espresso wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting throughout this modern home. One bedroom and full bath downstairs, perfect for guests or college student. Upstairs features a loft, large laundry room and the other bedrooms. Master bedroom has large bathroom with walk in closet as well as linen closet space. Big backyard is ready for your touches.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News