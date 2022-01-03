Almost new 2019 5/3 home! This home is like new, only two years old. Home has fresh paint and new, plush carpet throughout. Open and airy kitchen has dark espresso wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting throughout this modern home. One bedroom and full bath downstairs, perfect for guests or college student. Upstairs features a loft, large laundry room and the other bedrooms. Master bedroom has large bathroom with walk in closet as well as linen closet space. Big backyard is ready for your touches.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,900
