 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

Back on market, buyer s loan fell thru. Large home with attached guest quarters. new roof 2019, Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, dual pane windows new light fixtures and ceiling fans, remodeled baths, new flooring in bedrooms and ceramic in rest of home, new paint inside and out, lots of recent work and ready to move in. 1 bedroom with exterior entrance . Guest quarters includes bedroom, bath, kitchen,, living room, mini split HVAC separate fenced yard, private entrance, covered patio and laundry hook ups with washer and dryer included.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News