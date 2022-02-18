 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $342,500

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $342,500

Welcome Home! This home boasts 5-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms. Built in 2019 and well-maintained. The kitchen offers gorgeous cabinets and granite countertops. Main living downstairs and loft living upstairs. A spacious master bedroom with large master bathroom, vanity counter, and walk-in closet. Your upstairs guest bath has dual sinks for the family. The backyard has a lovely paver patio and is a blank canvas awaiting your plans! Home is situated next to a wash so no neighbors to the west! Come make this Home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News