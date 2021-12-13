 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

Come see this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a swimming pool and 2 car garage.The homes location in a cul-de-sac provides a high level of privacy plus no neighbors behind. With over 1/3 acre lot you have ample space for your toys or family gatherings.Step in to modern wood looking tile throughout, white cabinetry with granite counter tops, custom bathroom with walk in closet and jetted deluxe bathtub. The beautiful marble wood burning fireplace is perfect for the chilly holiday nights.Did I forget to mention the 12x12 Storage barn with dual lofts, double gates to access backyard, RV space available. NO HOA,Price Range $345,000-$365,000.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News