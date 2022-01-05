Beautiful light, bright and spacious 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, popular Lennar Cortez floor plan home has been heavily upgraded including 10-foot ceilings, upgraded windows, energy star package for bathrooms and kitchen appliances, beautiful granite and 42inch maple cabinets. This floor plan offers so many possibilities! One bedroom downstairs perfect for guest, neutral tile and ceiling fans throughout! Enjoy star gazing or entertaining in your fabulous backyard completed with a built in BBQ, outdoor kitchen and fire pit! Conveniently located across the street from the neighborhood park. Don't miss out on this great home.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $348,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Get ready, more Krispy Kreme goodness is coming to Tucson.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Following an 18-month pandemic closure, a 38-year-old Tucson coffee shop is shutting its doors for good.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A downtown Tucson hotel built in the 1960s has been sold and will be converted into a 210-unit apartment complex.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
A 46-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a car making a left-hand turn on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Vanessa Siqueiros was declared dead at the crash scene.
- Updated
The tribe received a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to construct 27 townhomes on reservation.