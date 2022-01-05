 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $348,500

Beautiful light, bright and spacious 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, popular Lennar Cortez floor plan home has been heavily upgraded including 10-foot ceilings, upgraded windows, energy star package for bathrooms and kitchen appliances, beautiful granite and 42inch maple cabinets. This floor plan offers so many possibilities! One bedroom downstairs perfect for guest, neutral tile and ceiling fans throughout! Enjoy star gazing or entertaining in your fabulous backyard completed with a built in BBQ, outdoor kitchen and fire pit! Conveniently located across the street from the neighborhood park. Don't miss out on this great home.

