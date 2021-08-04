 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000
spotlight

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

Fully Upgraded 5 bedroom, 3 bath Single Story Lennar Home w/Ocotillo floorplan on corner lot. No one behind nor to the North. Views of Catalina Mtns and gorgeous sunsets. Perfectly designed floor plan has no wasted space. Enjoy the $20,000 Ungraded Kitchen Package w/ Granite Counters, 42 inch Maple Cabinets & SS Appliances. Kitchen is open to Spacious Great Room. 16'6'' x 15'.8 Owner's Suite w/En-Suite Bath has huge walk-in Shower w/ Rain Fixture & dual Executive Height Maple Cabinets. View of Catalina Mtns. from Owner's Suite. Extras include Water Softener, Washer & Dryer. Covered Patio to enjoy the sunsets. Located in coveted award winning Vail School District. This beautiful and well cared for home is ready for you now. No need to wait for a new build. Make your new memories here.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News