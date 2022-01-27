 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

Inrterior freshly painted, 12-foot plus ceilings, single story, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, perfect for large family or multi-generational living. 5th bedroom and bath original but missing in Assessor's sf. Perfect for mother-in-law or remove a wall and create a monster-sized garage/man cave complete with bathroom. Home is range priced. Low price As-Is and higher prices for seller credits to buyer for updates. House is fully functional, but credits available for buyers who want updates.

