 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Star Valley ready to move in! This home is on a large .23 acre lot with a huge extended patio, mature landscaping and separate covered area perfect for an outdoor kitchen. Custom tile throughout the downstairs and plush brand new carpet upstairs. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counterspace, with a breakfast nook looking into large family room. One bedroom and half bath downstairs with the master and remaining bedrooms upstairs. Oversized master bedroom and large bathroom has tons of closets and relaxing garden jet tub.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News