5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

PERFECT for the MULTI-GENERATIONAL HOUSEHOLD! Large Family Room w /wood flooring welcomes you upon arrival. Ceramic tile throughout home w/carpeted bedrooms! Home includes split floor plan. Master Suite has deep bedroom closet, garden tub & vanity! The spacious kitchen has ALL stainless steel appliances-refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, kitchen island & brkfst nook. Attached 1 bedroom dwelling unit has its own private entrance, kitchen & living room + laundry room! Can be an Airbnb RENTAL or the perfect mother-in-law suite. Storage shed/workshop on side of house. Seller is aware of AC unit is at end of life & one sink plumbing issue. Landscaped front & backyards w/ FABULOUS Mountain views, RV parking & Enclosed Block Wall Fencing. Great location-close to everything!

