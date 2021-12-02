Large home with attached guest quarters. new roof 2019, Rremodeled kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, dual pane windows new light fixtures and ceiling fans, remodeled baths, new flooring in bedrooms and ceramic in rest of home, new paint inside and out, lots of recent work and ready to move in. 1 bedroom with exterior entrance . Guest quarters includes bedroom, bath, kitchen,, living room, mini split HVAC separate fenced yard, private entrance, covered patio and laundry hook ups with washer and dryer included.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
