5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

There's room for everyone with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom on the first floor. The master bedroom and the walk-in closet is just a dream come true! Enjoy the open floor concept with a kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and corian counter tops that opens to the great room. The french doors opens to the back yard with the perfect space to entertain your guests sitting by the firepit or watching TV. Come see it before it's gone!

