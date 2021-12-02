There's room for everyone with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom on the first floor. The master bedroom and the walk-in closet is just a dream come true! Enjoy the open floor concept with a kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and corian counter tops that opens to the great room. The french doors opens to the back yard with the perfect space to entertain your guests sitting by the firepit or watching TV. Come see it before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.
- Updated
A man in a motorized wheelchair was shot to death by a Tucson police officer after brandishing a knife outside of a home improvement store.
- Updated
The old SAS Fabric building in central Tucson will be remodeled to house a thrift shop and restaurant.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Barrio Viejo home bought and renovated by award-winning actress Diane Keaton has sold for $2.2 million.
- Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
The "diverging diamond" interchange can handle a higher volume of traffic.
- Updated
Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse announced he hoped to further pursue an education there. Days later he reportedly no longer was enrolled.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Many experts and a congressman say the river basin states must revise water allocations from the oversubscribed, shrinking Colorado River. But the states say "no" — that they can cut water use under the existing "Law of the River" including the 1922 compact.