5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Amazing property ready for new owners! Home offers plenty of living space inside and out with a spacious & well kept 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms floorplan. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters off living room, great for large gatherings. Full bath and large bedroom downstairs perfect for extended family or In-Laws or can be used as hobby room or guest room. Vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows gives this home an open feel. Fully landscaped home sits on large lot with no rear neighbors offering more privacy. Homes like this do not come by often, make appointment to view before its gone! Seller related to Listing Agent. Easy commute close to Freeway, shopping, Amazon Distribution Center &Geico.

