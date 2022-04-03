5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,000

Welcome home to this 5 bedroom home with circular driveway, nestled on a premium corner lot! Come inside the comfortable living room to discover the wood-look flooring, and soothing palette. Spacious family room, with inviting fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your meals in the formal dining room featuring backyard access. The impeccable kitchen features oak cabinets, built-in appliances, a walk-in pantry, and breakfast bar. Spacious bonus room ideal for an entertainment center. Wonderful main retreat with private ensuite and tile flooring. The expansive backyard showcase a relaxing covered patio & gorgeous sunset views. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Call now!